Dermapharm Holding SE Q3 2024: Arkopharma Surpasses Last Year's EBITDA

Dermapharm Holding SE reported strong Q3 2024 results, with Arkopharma (France) surpassing prior-year EBITDA levels for the first time.

Consolidated revenue increased by 2.7% to EUR 890.1 million, driven by growth in the "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment, which offset declines in "Other healthcare products."

Unadjusted consolidated EBITDA rose by 12.3% to EUR 234.1 million, with an improved EBITDA margin of 26.3%. Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 240.3 million, resulting in a margin of 27.0%.

The "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment saw a 9.1% revenue increase, while the "Other healthcare products" segment experienced a 5.6% decline, primarily due to Arkopharma's performance.

The Board of Management confirmed the 2024 outlook, expecting consolidated revenue of EUR 1,170–1,210 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 305–315 million.

Dermapharm successfully integrated Montavit, contributing to revenue growth, and continued its international expansion efforts, enhancing its market position.

The next important date, Dermapharm Holding SE - Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q3), at Dermapharm Holding is on 14.11.2024.

The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 31,33EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.

24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 31,45EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,40 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.235,59PKT (-0,33 %).





