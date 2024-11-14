Adesso Boosts Profitability: 24% Rise in Operating Result, Sales Up 15%

adesso SE increased its operating result by 24% to EUR 66.5 million after nine months, with sales revenues growing by 15% to EUR 961.3 million.

The third-quarter EBITDA margin improved significantly to 11.8%, with EBITDA reaching EUR 38.9 million.

Consolidated earnings turned around to EUR 2.5 million from a previous loss of EUR 0.3 million.

Sales growth was primarily driven by the German market, with significant contributions from Turkey, Austria, and Italy, particularly in the healthcare and utilities sectors.

Personnel expenses rose by 16%, aligning with sales revenue growth, while net debt decreased by almost EUR 34 million.

The Executive Board expects the positive earnings trend to continue, aiming for annual sales of over EUR 1.25 billion and earnings between EUR 80 million and EUR 110 million for 2024.

The price of adesso at the time of the news was 67,50EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 68,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,89 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.235,59PKT (-0,33 %).





