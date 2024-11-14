HHLA: Strong Revenue & Earnings Growth Boosts Hamburg Port's Future

HHLA reported positive growth in revenue and earnings for the first nine months of 2024, with group revenue increasing by 8.5% to €1,182.9 million and EBIT rising by 23.2% to €93.2 million.

Container handling increased by 0.9% to 4,496 thousand TEU, while container transport rose by 8.1% to 1,321 thousand TEU.

The Port Logistics subgroup saw a significant revenue increase of 8.9% to €1,155.9 million, with EBIT up by 31.8% to €81.5 million.

The Intermodal segment experienced a 12.0% revenue growth to €521.9 million, driven by a 10.2% increase in rail traffic, despite a 4.1% decrease in road transport.

The Real Estate subgroup maintained stable occupancy but saw a slight revenue decline of 1.9% to €34.3 million, with EBIT dropping by 15.4% to €11.4 million.

HHLA raised its financial outlook for 2024, expecting a strong increase in revenue and EBIT, with anticipated capital expenditure at the lower end of the €325 million to €375 million range.

