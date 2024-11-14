HHLA: Strong Revenue & Earnings Growth Boosts Hamburg Port's Future
HHLA's financial performance in the first nine months of 2024 showcases robust growth, with notable increases in revenue and earnings, setting a promising outlook for the year ahead.
Foto: Jonas Walzberg - dpa
- HHLA reported positive growth in revenue and earnings for the first nine months of 2024, with group revenue increasing by 8.5% to €1,182.9 million and EBIT rising by 23.2% to €93.2 million.
- Container handling increased by 0.9% to 4,496 thousand TEU, while container transport rose by 8.1% to 1,321 thousand TEU.
- The Port Logistics subgroup saw a significant revenue increase of 8.9% to €1,155.9 million, with EBIT up by 31.8% to €81.5 million.
- The Intermodal segment experienced a 12.0% revenue growth to €521.9 million, driven by a 10.2% increase in rail traffic, despite a 4.1% decrease in road transport.
- The Real Estate subgroup maintained stable occupancy but saw a slight revenue decline of 1.9% to €34.3 million, with EBIT dropping by 15.4% to €11.4 million.
- HHLA raised its financial outlook for 2024, expecting a strong increase in revenue and EBIT, with anticipated capital expenditure at the lower end of the €325 million to €375 million range.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 14.11.2024.
The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 16,710EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A0S8488WKN:A0S848
