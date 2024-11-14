PharmaSGP Boosts 2024 Revenue Forecast Amid Strong 9M Growth
PharmaSGP Holding SE has achieved impressive financial results, showcasing a 17% revenue surge and a notable EBITDA increase. With a strong foothold in Germany and Italy, the company is poised for further expansion.
- PharmaSGP Holding SE reported strong revenue growth of 17.0% in the first nine months of 2024, reaching €88.6 million.
- The company's adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.4% to €27.0 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.5%.
- The revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024 has been raised to a range of €112.0 million to €117.0 million.
- Revenue growth was particularly strong in Italy, with an increase of 81.0%, while Germany saw a 7.5% increase.
- PharmaSGP's core brands focus on chronic indications, and the company is the market leader in Germany for systemic chemical-free pain remedies.
- The company plans to expand its product offerings and European presence, aiming to capitalize on M&A opportunities to accelerate growth.
The price of PharmaSGP Holding at the time of the news was 24,500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,41 % since publication.
+0,82 %
0,00 %
+6,03 %
+20,59 %
+17,70 %
-1,20 %
-29,71 %
ISIN:DE000A2P4LJ5WKN:A2P4LJ
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte