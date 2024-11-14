PharmaSGP Boosts 2024 Revenue Forecast Amid Strong 9M Growth

PharmaSGP Holding SE reported strong revenue growth of 17.0% in the first nine months of 2024, reaching €88.6 million.

The company's adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.4% to €27.0 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.5%.

The revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024 has been raised to a range of €112.0 million to €117.0 million.

Revenue growth was particularly strong in Italy, with an increase of 81.0%, while Germany saw a 7.5% increase.

PharmaSGP's core brands focus on chronic indications, and the company is the market leader in Germany for systemic chemical-free pain remedies.

The company plans to expand its product offerings and European presence, aiming to capitalize on M&A opportunities to accelerate growth.

The price of PharmaSGP Holding at the time of the news was 24,500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,41 % since publication.






