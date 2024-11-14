MBB SE Boosts EBITDA by 88%, Raises Earnings Forecast to 12% Margin

MBB SE increased its adjusted EBITDA by 88% to €93.2 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Revenues grew by 11% year-on-year to €764.6 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 12.2%.

Friedrich Vorwerk recorded the strongest growth, with a 23% revenue increase to €339.1 million and a 144% rise in EBITDA to €49.7 million.

Aumann's revenues increased by 17% to €233.1 million, while EBITDA rose by 86% to €25.2 million, despite weaker demand from car manufacturers.

MBB SE raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA margin forecast from over 10% to 12%, expecting EBITDA to exceed €100 million for the first time.

The company plans to buy back shares worth up to €15 million starting from November 15, 2024, supported by a net cash position of €418.5 million.

The price of MBB at the time of the news was 105,60EUR and was up +2,42 % compared with the previous day.

