Aumann Soars: 17% Revenue & 86% EBITDA Growth, Expands Beyond Auto
Aumann AG reports robust financial growth in 2024, with significant revenue and EBITDA increases, despite a dip in order intake. The company eyes future expansion and rebranding in key segments.
- Aumann AG achieved a 17% increase in revenue and an 86% growth in EBITDA in the first nine months of 2024.
- Revenue increased to €233.1 million, and EBITDA rose to €25.2 million, raising the EBITDA margin from 6.8% to 10.8%.
- Order intake decreased by 36.6% to €157.9 million, with an order backlog of €223.6 million as of 30 September 2024.
- The E-mobility segment saw a 25.7% revenue increase to €191.1 million, with EBITDA more than doubling to €23.3 million.
- The Classic segment will be renamed "Next Automation," focusing on automation solutions for clean tech, aerospace, and life sciences.
- Aumann plans to grow organically and through M&A, supported by a net liquidity of €126.0 million as of 30 September 2024.
