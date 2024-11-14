Aumann Soars: 17% Revenue & 86% EBITDA Growth, Expands Beyond Auto

Aumann AG achieved a 17% increase in revenue and an 86% growth in EBITDA in the first nine months of 2024.

Revenue increased to €233.1 million, and EBITDA rose to €25.2 million, raising the EBITDA margin from 6.8% to 10.8%.

Order intake decreased by 36.6% to €157.9 million, with an order backlog of €223.6 million as of 30 September 2024.

The E-mobility segment saw a 25.7% revenue increase to €191.1 million, with EBITDA more than doubling to €23.3 million.

The Classic segment will be renamed "Next Automation," focusing on automation solutions for clean tech, aerospace, and life sciences.

Aumann plans to grow organically and through M&A, supported by a net liquidity of €126.0 million as of 30 September 2024.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Aumann is on 14.11.2024.

The price of Aumann at the time of the news was 10,900EUR and was up +8,84 % compared with the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,860EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,37 % since publication.





