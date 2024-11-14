Eckert & Ziegler: Strong 9-Month Results Fuel 2024 Growth Surge

Eckert & Ziegler SE increased its sales by 17% year-on-year to €215.5 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Recurring EBIT from continuing operations rose by 24% to €46.7 million, and net income grew by 15% to €23.4 million or €1.12 per share.

The Medical segment recorded sales of €104.5 million, a 26% increase from the previous year, driven mainly by the pharmaceutical radioisotope business.

The Isotope Products segment generated sales of €111.0 million, a 10% increase compared to the first nine months of 2023, with a shift towards higher-margin products.

The Executive Board expects revenues of around €265 million and an EBIT of around €55 million for the 2024 financial year.

Eckert & Ziegler SE is a leading specialist in isotope-related components, listed in the TecDAX index, with over 1,000 employees.

