Eckert & Ziegler: Strong 9-Month Results Fuel 2024 Growth Surge
Eckert & Ziegler SE has shown impressive growth in 2024, with significant increases in sales, EBIT, and net income, driven by strong performances in its Medical and Isotope Products segments.
Foto: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
- Eckert & Ziegler SE increased its sales by 17% year-on-year to €215.5 million in the first nine months of 2024.
- Recurring EBIT from continuing operations rose by 24% to €46.7 million, and net income grew by 15% to €23.4 million or €1.12 per share.
- The Medical segment recorded sales of €104.5 million, a 26% increase from the previous year, driven mainly by the pharmaceutical radioisotope business.
- The Isotope Products segment generated sales of €111.0 million, a 10% increase compared to the first nine months of 2023, with a shift towards higher-margin products.
- The Executive Board expects revenues of around €265 million and an EBIT of around €55 million for the 2024 financial year.
- Eckert & Ziegler SE is a leading specialist in isotope-related components, listed in the TecDAX index, with over 1,000 employees.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Eckert & Ziegler is on 14.11.2024.
The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 39,72EUR and was up +0,40 % compared with the previous
day.
17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 39,57EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,38 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.235,59PKT (-0,33 %).
ISIN:DE0005659700WKN:565970
