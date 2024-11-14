Nagarro Achieves 6.1% YoY Revenue Growth in 9M 2024

Nagarro reported a 6.1% year-over-year revenue growth in constant currency for the first nine months of 2024.

Q3 2024 revenue reached €242.9 million, a 3.7% increase from Q3 2023, with a gross margin of 27.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2024 grew to €34.6 million, representing 14.3% of revenue, up from €32.0 million in Q3 2023.

The company trimmed its headcount by 363 employees during Q3 2024, reducing the total to 17,938.

Cash balance increased by €30.9 million to €141.0 million as of September 30, 2024, with operating cash inflow rising to €64.9 million.

The Net Promoter Score for customer satisfaction decreased to 62 for the first nine months of 2024, down from previous quarters.

The price of Nagarro at the time of the news was 89,63EUR and was down -0,22 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.235,59PKT (-0,33 %).






