Viscom SE: Market Weakness Hits 2024 Performance in First 9 Months

Viscom SE experienced a significant decline in business performance in the first nine months of 2024, with incoming orders decreasing by 35.6% and revenue dropping by 21.2% compared to the previous year.

The company's EBIT was negatively impacted, resulting in a loss of €5,911 thousand, compared to a profit of €2,612 thousand in the previous year, leading to an EBIT margin of -9.4%.

The market weakness is attributed to reduced investment in the automotive and industrial electronics sectors, with Viscom SE expecting subdued business development in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Viscom SE anticipates incoming orders and target revenue of €80 to 95 million for the 2024 financial year, with an adjusted EBIT margin before special items expected to be between -3% and -9%.

The company is focusing on new developments in inspection systems and sees potential in battery cell inspection, positioning itself in future markets like consumer electronics and aerospace to reduce dependence on the automotive industry.

Despite the challenging market, Viscom SE remains a technological leader in inspection solutions, with high interest in its systems and ongoing discussions for specific projects worldwide.

The next important date, Publication of the Group Quarterly Financial Report 9M/2024, at Viscom is on 14.11.2024.

The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 2,9250EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





