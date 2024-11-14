JOST Werke: Strong Q3 2024 Cash Flow Fuels Long-Term Growth Amid Downturn

JOST Werke SE generated strong free cash flow of EUR +23 million in Q3 2024 despite a cyclical market downturn, maintaining the same level as Q3 2023.

Sales declined by 15.7% to EUR 246.3 million in Q3 2024 compared to EUR 292.0 million in Q3 2023, with a significant decrease in the Transport business line.

Adjusted EBIT margin remained strong at 10.8%, with adjusted EBIT reaching EUR 26.5 million, trailing the sales development.

JOST's leverage ratio remained stable at 1.02x despite investments and market challenges, with equity increasing to EUR 393.5 million.

The acquisition of Hyva is expected to accelerate JOST's strategic growth, with positive reception at the IAA Transportation trade fair.

JOST confirmed its outlook for 2024, expecting a sales decline of around 15% compared to 2023, with an adjusted EBIT margin between 10.5% and 11.0%.

The next important date, Publication of Q3 2024 Interim Report; Q3 2024 Analysts and Investors Conference, at JOST Werke is on 14.11.2024.

The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 41,98EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.

