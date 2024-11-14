JDC Group Soars: Record Q3 Revenue Surges 36.1% to Over €52M
JDC Group's financial performance soared in 2024, with record-breaking revenues and impressive growth across key metrics, underscoring their robust market position and strategic success.
- JDC Group achieved record revenues, growing by 36.1% to over EUR 52 million in the third quarter of 2024.
- For the first nine months of 2024, revenues increased by 28.7% to EUR 158.2 million.
- EBITDA rose by 41.4% to EUR 2.3 million in Q3 2024, and by 37.0% to EUR 9.2 million for the first nine months.
- EBIT increased by 83.7% to EUR 4.6 million for the first nine months of 2024.
- The Advisortech division saw a 38.6% increase in sales to EUR 46.4 million in Q3, with a 30.2% growth to EUR 141.2 million for the first nine months.
- JDC Group confirms its 2024 guidance, expecting revenue growth between EUR 205 million and EUR 220 million, and EBITDA between EUR 14.5 million and EUR 16.0 million.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at JDC Group is on 14.11.2024.
The price of JDC Group at the time of the news was 22,000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,55 % since publication.
