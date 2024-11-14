Global Fashion Group Unveils Q3 2024 Results: Key Insights Revealed

Global Fashion Group (GFG) improved Q3 2024 profit through operational efficiency and expanded Gross Margin.

Net Merchandise Value (NMV) decreased by 3.8% year-over-year, marking the slowest rate of decline in two years.

Gross Margin increased to 44.6%, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved to (4.7)% from (9.7)% in Q3 2023.

Active Customers decreased by 13.5%, and Order Frequency decreased by 3.9%.

GFG closed Q3 with €189 million Pro-Forma Cash and €128 million Pro-Forma Net Cash, with a €20 million saving on future principal repayments.

Full-year 2024 guidance remains unchanged, expecting an 8-12% decrease in NMV and Adjusted EBITDA between €(16) to €(28) million.

The next important date, Q3 Results 2024, at Global Fashion Group is on 14.11.2024.

The price of Global Fashion Group at the time of the news was 0,2643EUR and was down -0,19 % compared with the previous day.






