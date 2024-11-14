New CEO Boosts Multitude P.L.C. as 9-Month EBIT Soars 42% to €47.2M

Multitude Group reports a 42% increase in EBIT to EUR 47.2 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Group revenue increased by 15.1% to EUR 193.9 million.

Antti Kumpulainen is appointed as the new CEO, effective January 1, 2025.

Multitude Group acquired a 9.9% strategic stake in Lea Bank ASA, with plans to increase it to 18.6%.

The company launched a new Wholesale Banking business unit, contributing to a 179% increase in lending volume.

Multitude Group announced a new share buyback program and confirmed its EBIT growth target of 50% for 2024.

The price of Multitude P.L.C. at the time of the news was 4,5050EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,6850EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,00 % since publication.





