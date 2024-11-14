New CEO Boosts Multitude P.L.C. as 9-Month EBIT Soars 42% to €47.2M
Multitude Group has made significant strides in 2024, showcasing impressive financial growth and strategic advancements. With a notable 42% rise in EBIT and a dynamic leadership change, the company is poised for continued success.
- Multitude Group reports a 42% increase in EBIT to EUR 47.2 million for the first nine months of 2024.
- Group revenue increased by 15.1% to EUR 193.9 million.
- Antti Kumpulainen is appointed as the new CEO, effective January 1, 2025.
- Multitude Group acquired a 9.9% strategic stake in Lea Bank ASA, with plans to increase it to 18.6%.
- The company launched a new Wholesale Banking business unit, contributing to a 179% increase in lending volume.
- Multitude Group announced a new share buyback program and confirmed its EBIT growth target of 50% for 2024.
The price of Multitude P.L.C. at the time of the news was 4,5050EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,6850EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,00 % since publication.
+8,65 %
+0,41 %
+4,14 %
-13,73 %
-16,24 %
ISIN:MT0002810100WKN:A40G1Q
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte