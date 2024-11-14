Grammer AG: Q3 2024 Earnings Dip, Full-Year Revenue Forecast Cut

GRAMMER AG reported a decline in operating EBIT for Q3 2024, with approximately EUR 8.4 million compared to EUR 13.0 million in Q3 2023.

Group revenue for Q3 2024 was EUR 472.9 million, down from EUR 494.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The decline in earnings was attributed to lower revenues in EMEA and APAC, driven by weak demand from OEMs amid macroeconomic uncertainty.

GRAMMER is maintaining its full-year operating EBIT forecast at around EUR 56.8 million, despite the challenges faced.

The company has adjusted its revenue forecast for 2024 from EUR 2.3 billion to approximately EUR 2 billion due to weaker demand and the sale of the TMD Group.

The financial figures for Q3 2024 were adjusted for negative currency effects, restructuring expenses, refinancing costs, and deconsolidation expenses.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Grammer is on 14.11.2024.

The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 6,0000EUR and was down -3,61 % compared with the previous day.





