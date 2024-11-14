Verbio SE Applauds Cabinet's Move to Tackle GHG Quota Surpluses

The German Federal Cabinet approved a resolution to suspend the carry-forward of GHG quotas for 2025 and 2026, aiming to increase demand and support GHG quota prices.

The GHG quota carry-over from 2023 to 2024 is 8.1 million tonnes of CO2, with further surpluses expected in 2024, usable only from 2027.

Verbio welcomes the government's action against market surpluses, noting significant contributions from 'advanced' biodiesel, particularly from China.

The amendment to the 38th BImSchV will significantly increase GHG quota demand in 2025, with anti-dumping duties and high palm oil prices expected to limit fraudulent activities.

Verbio converts biomass into climate-friendly fuels and products, employing around 1,400 people globally, and is committed to ecological production and climate neutrality.

Verbio shares are listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with headquarters in Zörbig, Germany.

