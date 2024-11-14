Biotest AG: Revenue & Cash Flow Forecast Cut, EBIT Guidance Steady

Biotest AG has revised its forecast for revenue, cash flow, and ROCE for the 2024 financial year, but the EBIT guidance remains unchanged.

The company now expects a revenue increase in the low single-digit percentage range for 2024, down from the previously expected high single-digit range.

The return on capital employed (ROCE) is adjusted to 5-8%, and the cash flow from operating activities is expected to be in a negative mid-double-digit million range.

The EBIT for 2024 is still anticipated to be between €80 million and €100 million.

Biotest AG specializes in biological therapeutics derived from human plasma, focusing on clinical immunology, hematology, and intensive care medicine.

Since May 2022, Biotest has been part of the Grifols Group, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

The price of Biotest at the time of the news was 41,20EUR and was down -0,24 % compared with the previous day.





