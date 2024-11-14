Grammer AG Unveils 2024 Nine-Month Financial Results

GRAMMER AG's revenue from continuing operations decreased by 4.0% to EUR 1,472.0 million in the first nine months of 2024.

The company faced weak macroeconomic conditions and an automotive crisis, particularly affecting the EMEA region, where revenue fell by 11.9%.

Important milestones in the "Top10" program included negotiations to reduce personnel costs in Germany and the sale of the TMD Group in North America.

Operating EBIT dropped significantly to EUR 38.0 million, with an overall EBIT of EUR –2.4 million due to restructuring expenses and one-off effects from the TMD Group sale.

Revenue in the APAC region increased by 3.2%, while the AMERICAS region saw an 11.1% rise in revenue from continuing operations.

GRAMMER AG adjusted its full-year revenue forecast to around EUR 2 billion, down from the originally forecasted EUR 2.3 billion, due to weaker demand and the TMD Group sale.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Grammer is on 14.11.2024.

The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 6,0250EUR and was down -3,21 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,0500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,41 % since publication.





