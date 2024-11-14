Novem Group S.A.: HY 2024/25 Results Hit by Tough Market Conditions

    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Novem Group S.A. faced a challenging first half of 2024/25, with revenue dropping by 19.5% to €279.5 million. The company grappled with weak demand in Europe and Asia, impacting its financial performance.

    • Novem Group S.A. reported HY 2024/25 revenue of €279.5 million, a 19.5% decrease from HY 2023/24.
    • Adjusted EBIT for HY 2024/25 was €26.2 million, 31.1% lower than the previous year.
    • Revenue was negatively impacted by weak demand in Europe and Asia, with a notable decline in Series and Tooling revenues.
    • Free cash flow decreased to €3.6 million due to lower operating cash flow, reduced provisions, increased inventories, and lower trade payables.
    • Capital expenditure remained stable at €4.5 million, focusing on growth investments, with a capex ratio increase to 3.3%.
    • Net financial debt rose to €169.5 million, increasing the net leverage ratio to 1.9x Adj. EBITDA, up from 1.4x the previous year.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Novem Group is on 14.11.2024.

    The price of Novem Group at the time of the news was 5,8200EUR and was up +10,23 % compared with the previous day.


