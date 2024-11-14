H&R Releases 2024 Nine-Month Report: Key Insights Unveiled
H&R KGaA has reached new financial heights, reporting record earnings in Q3 2024 amid a backdrop of political uncertainty. The specialty-chemicals firm remains optimistic about its annual targets.
- H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA reported the highest operating earnings contribution of EUR 24.8 million in the third quarter of 2024.
- The company's EBITDA over the nine months of 2024 was EUR 65.9 million.
- Sales revenue for the third quarter of 2024 slightly increased to EUR 338.1 million compared to EUR 337.2 million in Q3 2023.
- The company expects to achieve an operating result of at least EUR 90.0 million for the year, reaching the entry level of the earnings forecast.
- The current political situation, including Donald Trump's re-election and the failure of the coalition government in Germany, is causing market uncertainty.
- H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, developing and manufacturing various hydrocarbon chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products.
