H&R Releases 2024 Nine-Month Report: Key Insights Unveiled

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA reported the highest operating earnings contribution of EUR 24.8 million in the third quarter of 2024.

The company's EBITDA over the nine months of 2024 was EUR 65.9 million.

Sales revenue for the third quarter of 2024 slightly increased to EUR 338.1 million compared to EUR 337.2 million in Q3 2023.

The company expects to achieve an operating result of at least EUR 90.0 million for the year, reaching the entry level of the earnings forecast.

The current political situation, including Donald Trump's re-election and the failure of the coalition government in Germany, is causing market uncertainty.

H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, developing and manufacturing various hydrocarbon chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products.

