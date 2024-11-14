Biotest Boosts Revenue by 4.5% to €523M in First 9 Months!
Biotest has reported a promising financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenues climbing by 4.5% to €523 million. This growth is fueled by strong product sales and strategic developments.
- Biotest increased its revenues by 4.5% to €523 million in the first nine months of 2024.
- Product sales and toll manufacturing rose by 13.7% to €414 million, partly due to the growth of Yimmugo.
- Adjusted EBIT was maintained at the previous year's level, with a shift from technology transfer earnings to core business growth.
- Biotest submitted a marketing authorization application for its Fibrinogen Concentrate (BT524) in Germany, Austria, and Spain, expecting approval by mid-2025.
- The company revised its guidance for revenue, cash flow, and ROCE, citing risks from the Middle East conflict and economic instability.
- Biotest is part of the Grifols Group and specializes in biological therapeutics derived from human plasma, with over 2,400 employees worldwide.
The price of Biotest at the time of the news was 41,50EUR and was up +0,48 % compared with the previous day.
