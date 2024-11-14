Kion Group Secures €500M Bond Deal Successfully
KION GROUP AG has made a strategic move by issuing a €500 million bond, set to mature in 2029. This initiative aims to bolster financial stability and optimize debt maturity, attracting diverse investors.
Foto: Arne Dedert - dpa
- KION GROUP AG successfully placed a €500 million corporate bond on the capital markets.
- The bond has a term of five years, maturing in November 2029, with an annual coupon of 4.0%.
- Proceeds from the bond will be used to refinance existing liabilities due primarily in 2025.
- The bond was issued at a price of 99.46% and is available to both institutional and retail investors.
- KION GROUP AG aims to strengthen its financing resilience and improve its borrowing maturity profile through this bond issuance.
- The company is a leading provider of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, generating approximately €11.4 billion in revenue in 2023.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Kion Group is on 27.02.2025.
The price of Kion Group at the time of the news was 35,21EUR and was up +0,51 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,17EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,10 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.306,68PKT (+0,28 %).
+0,49 %
-2,25 %
-2,09 %
+2,06 %
+11,64 %
-65,22 %
-40,20 %
+23,33 %
+19,36 %
ISIN:DE000KGX8881WKN:KGX888
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte