Kion Group Secures €500M Bond Deal Successfully

KION GROUP AG successfully placed a €500 million corporate bond on the capital markets.

The bond has a term of five years, maturing in November 2029, with an annual coupon of 4.0%.

Proceeds from the bond will be used to refinance existing liabilities due primarily in 2025.

The bond was issued at a price of 99.46% and is available to both institutional and retail investors.

KION GROUP AG aims to strengthen its financing resilience and improve its borrowing maturity profile through this bond issuance.

The company is a leading provider of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, generating approximately €11.4 billion in revenue in 2023.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Kion Group is on 27.02.2025.

The price of Kion Group at the time of the news was 35,21EUR and was up +0,51 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,17EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,10 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.306,68PKT (+0,28 %).





