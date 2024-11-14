Circus SE Partners with Global High-Tech Manufacturing Leader

Circus SE has entered a production partnership with a North American leader in high-tech manufacturing, operating over 40 factories and employing more than 26,000 people worldwide.

The company aims to become the first global player to mass-produce AI-enabled food service robots, with initial pre-orders of 8,400 units.

Deliveries of the CA-1 robots to global clients are set to begin in 2025, with a target annual production capacity of up to 6,000 units after an initial ramp-up phase.

Circus SE's CA-1 robot is fully autonomous, capable of handling tasks from ingredient dispensing to cooking and cleaning, addressing labor shortages in the food service industry.

The partnership will allow Circus to maintain ownership of its robotics and AI software IP while outsourcing production, with plans to achieve over EUR 1 billion in annual revenue and a gross margin of over 60% by mid-term.

The company is exploring capital raising options to accelerate growth and will start high-volume production in a dedicated 35,000 sqm site, aiming to redefine food service with AI-driven solutions.

The price of Circus at the time of the news was 19,750EUR and was up +2,33 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,76 % since publication.





