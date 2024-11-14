Einhell Germany Pref Bearer: Record Revenue with 11% Q3 Growth!

Einhell achieved record revenue and profit in the first nine months of 2024, with an 11% growth in the third quarter.

Revenue for January to September 2024 was EUR 839.3 million, an 11% increase from the previous year and 4.2% higher than the record year of 2022.

The growth was driven by high demand for Power X-Change products, with their revenue share increasing from 45% to around 50%.

Einhell carried out a three-for-one share split, increasing the number of shares to 11,323,200.

The company is expanding internationally, with acquisitions in Thailand and Vietnam, and has started battery production in Hungary.

Einhell has strategic brand partnerships with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and FC Bayern Munich to enhance brand visibility.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Einhell Germany Pref Bearer is on 14.11.2024.

The price of Einhell Germany Pref Bearer at the time of the news was 64,90EUR and was up +2,12 % compared with the previous day.





