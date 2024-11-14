REPLY: Board Approves Q3 2024 Financial Report

Reply SpA's consolidated turnover for the first nine months of 2024 reached €1,666.9 million, a 7.7% increase from €1,548.0 million in the same period of 2023.

EBITDA for the same period was €275.5 million, representing 16.5% of consolidated revenues, up from €235.8 million in 2023.

EBIT increased to €224.2 million, which is 13.4% of consolidated revenues, compared to €187.7 million in the previous year.

Pre-tax profit rose to €216.0 million, equating to 13.0% of revenues, up from €170.3 million as of September 2023.

The Group's net financial position was positive at €312.6 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase from €234.8 million on June 30, 2024.

Reply emphasizes its focus on artificial intelligence, aiming to support clients in leveraging AI for business transformation and maintaining security and privacy in core systems.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Reply is on 14.11.2024.

The price of Reply at the time of the news was 143,25EUR and was up +1,81 % compared with the previous day.






