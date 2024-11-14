Marinomed Biotech: Creditors Unanimously Approve Restructuring Plan
Marinomed Biotech AG's creditors have given a green light to a bold restructuring plan, promising a 30% payout over two years, bolstered by strategic asset sales and potential bonus payouts.
- Marinomed Biotech AG's restructuring plan was unanimously approved by creditors at the Korneuburg Regional Court.
- The restructuring plan includes a 30% quota payable in several tranches over two years, with a 5% cash deposit.
- Liquidity for repayment will be partially funded by selling the Carragelose business unit.
- A super quota of up to 7% will be distributed if milestone payments from the Carragelose sale exceed expectations within two years.
- Confirmation of the restructuring plan requires a 5% cash deposit and a standstill declaration from the European Investment Bank (EIB).
- Marinomed Biotech AG will provide updates on further developments.
The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 8,1300EUR and was down -1,57 % compared with the previous
day.
0,00 %
+8,12 %
-9,53 %
-16,65 %
-77,46 %
-91,78 %
-91,74 %
-89,00 %
ISIN:ATMARINOMED6WKN:A2N9MM
