Marinomed Biotech: Creditors Unanimously Approve Restructuring Plan

Marinomed Biotech AG's restructuring plan was unanimously approved by creditors at the Korneuburg Regional Court.

The restructuring plan includes a 30% quota payable in several tranches over two years, with a 5% cash deposit.

Liquidity for repayment will be partially funded by selling the Carragelose business unit.

A super quota of up to 7% will be distributed if milestone payments from the Carragelose sale exceed expectations within two years.

Confirmation of the restructuring plan requires a 5% cash deposit and a standstill declaration from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Marinomed Biotech AG will provide updates on further developments.

The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 8,1300EUR and was down -1,57 % compared with the previous day.





