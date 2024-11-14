Deutsche EuroShop Boosts Annual Forecast After Strong Nine-Month Results
Deutsche EuroShop AG has revised its annual outlook upwards, buoyed by robust nine-month results. With steady visitor numbers and rising retail sales, the company anticipates a strong year-end.
Foto: Deutsche EuroShop AG
- Deutsche EuroShop AG has slightly raised its full-year forecast based on positive nine-month figures, with stable visitor numbers (+0.2%) and a 1.9% increase in retail sales.
- Investment projects in several shopping centers have been completed on time and within budget, with new shops successfully opened, and the Main-Taunus-Zentrum's new Food Garden is set to open in spring 2025.
- Despite a 1.6% decline in revenue due to temporary vacancies from construction work, the company is optimistic about the fourth quarter with new tenants contributing to results.
- Key financial metrics such as Net Operating Income (NOI), EBIT, and EBT have increased, with consolidated net income growing by 20.9% to €82.5 million, mainly due to improved valuation results.
- EPRA earnings and funds from operations have decreased due to one-off income in the previous year, with EPRA earnings down by 6.2% and FFO down by 7.7%.
- The full-year forecast for 2024 has been specified and increased, with revenue expected between €268 to 271 million, EBIT between €207 to 211 million, EBT between €156 to 160 million, and FFO between €151 to 155 million.
