Companies of Schwarz Group and Google to Sign Partnership to Jointly Deliver Sovereign, Secure Workplace Productivity Solutions for Germany and Europe (FOTO)
Neckarsulm (ots) - - Schwarz Digits' Cloud STACKIT will provide local data
storage for Google Workspace and offer client-side encryption, delivering a
sovereign and secure workplace productivity solution with XM Cyber as enhanced
security layer.
- The partnership will integrate XM Cyber's Continuous Exposure Management with
Google Cloud's Security portfolio to develop new joint security offerings
targeted at public and private sector organizations.
- The companies of Schwarz Group with 575,000 employees will transition to
Google Workspace to maximize security, efficiency, and control of its data
sovereignty.
Google and the companies of Schwarz Group today announced plans for a long-term
partnership. The strategic partnership will cover major dimensions for secure
and sovereign digital transformation, including best-in-class collaboration and
productivity solutions and advanced cyber security offerings in Germany and
Europe.
"For future viability in the digital age, it is essential to find partners who
are truly willing to shape digitization together," said Gerd Chrzanowski,
General Partner Schwarz Group. "In Google, we found a partner that develops
joint solutions with us on an equal footing, provides transparent insights and
makes clear commitments. We're looking forward to shaping digital transformation
for Germany and Europe together with Google in a transparent, secure and
sovereign way."
"This new partnership will enable the companies of Schwarz Group to combine its
leadership in digital transformation with Google Cloud's strengths in
productivity, collaboration and security, enabled by our cutting-edge AI," said
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. "Together, we are opening up a world
of new, sovereign opportunities for European organizations to innovate and build
on our joint solutions, accelerating a new era of innovation."
Google Workspace in combination with Schwarz Digits' Cloud STACKIT
The planned partnership will deliver truly secure and sovereign cloud-based
collaboration solutions for German and European regulated industries, including
financial services, healthcare, and the public sector. As part of the solution,
STACKIT will offer customers the option to enable client-side encryption of
their Google Workspace data - including sensitive and confidential data in
regulated industries - through its own cloud platform, prohibiting third party
access, including Google itself. Customers' data will remain resident within the
European Union (EU), with full redundancy offered by backups hosted solely in
Google Workspace to maximize security, efficiency, and control of its data
sovereignty.
