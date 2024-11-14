Companies of Schwarz Group and Google to Sign Partnership to Jointly Deliver Sovereign, Secure Workplace Productivity Solutions for Germany and Europe (FOTO)

Neckarsulm (ots) - - Schwarz Digits' Cloud STACKIT will provide local data

storage for Google Workspace and offer client-side encryption, delivering a

sovereign and secure workplace productivity solution with XM Cyber as enhanced

security layer.



- The partnership will integrate XM Cyber's Continuous Exposure Management with

Google Cloud's Security portfolio to develop new joint security offerings

targeted at public and private sector organizations.





- The companies of Schwarz Group with 575,000 employees will transition toGoogle Workspace to maximize security, efficiency, and control of its datasovereignty.Google and the companies of Schwarz Group today announced plans for a long-termpartnership. The strategic partnership will cover major dimensions for secureand sovereign digital transformation, including best-in-class collaboration andproductivity solutions and advanced cyber security offerings in Germany andEurope."For future viability in the digital age, it is essential to find partners whoare truly willing to shape digitization together," said Gerd Chrzanowski,General Partner Schwarz Group. "In Google, we found a partner that developsjoint solutions with us on an equal footing, provides transparent insights andmakes clear commitments. We're looking forward to shaping digital transformationfor Germany and Europe together with Google in a transparent, secure andsovereign way.""This new partnership will enable the companies of Schwarz Group to combine itsleadership in digital transformation with Google Cloud's strengths inproductivity, collaboration and security, enabled by our cutting-edge AI," saidSundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. "Together, we are opening up a worldof new, sovereign opportunities for European organizations to innovate and buildon our joint solutions, accelerating a new era of innovation."Google Workspace in combination with Schwarz Digits' Cloud STACKITThe planned partnership will deliver truly secure and sovereign cloud-basedcollaboration solutions for German and European regulated industries, includingfinancial services, healthcare, and the public sector. As part of the solution,STACKIT will offer customers the option to enable client-side encryption oftheir Google Workspace data - including sensitive and confidential data inregulated industries - through its own cloud platform, prohibiting third partyaccess, including Google itself. Customers' data will remain resident within theEuropean Union (EU), with full redundancy offered by backups hosted solely in