    Companies of Schwarz Group and Google to Sign Partnership to Jointly Deliver Sovereign, Secure Workplace Productivity Solutions for Germany and Europe (FOTO)

    Neckarsulm (ots) - - Schwarz Digits' Cloud STACKIT will provide local data
    storage for Google Workspace and offer client-side encryption, delivering a
    sovereign and secure workplace productivity solution with XM Cyber as enhanced
    security layer.

    - The partnership will integrate XM Cyber's Continuous Exposure Management with
    Google Cloud's Security portfolio to develop new joint security offerings
    targeted at public and private sector organizations.

    - The companies of Schwarz Group with 575,000 employees will transition to
    Google Workspace to maximize security, efficiency, and control of its data
    sovereignty.

    Google and the companies of Schwarz Group today announced plans for a long-term
    partnership. The strategic partnership will cover major dimensions for secure
    and sovereign digital transformation, including best-in-class collaboration and
    productivity solutions and advanced cyber security offerings in Germany and
    Europe.

    "For future viability in the digital age, it is essential to find partners who
    are truly willing to shape digitization together," said Gerd Chrzanowski,
    General Partner Schwarz Group. "In Google, we found a partner that develops
    joint solutions with us on an equal footing, provides transparent insights and
    makes clear commitments. We're looking forward to shaping digital transformation
    for Germany and Europe together with Google in a transparent, secure and
    sovereign way."

    "This new partnership will enable the companies of Schwarz Group to combine its
    leadership in digital transformation with Google Cloud's strengths in
    productivity, collaboration and security, enabled by our cutting-edge AI," said
    Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. "Together, we are opening up a world
    of new, sovereign opportunities for European organizations to innovate and build
    on our joint solutions, accelerating a new era of innovation."

    Google Workspace in combination with Schwarz Digits' Cloud STACKIT

    The planned partnership will deliver truly secure and sovereign cloud-based
    collaboration solutions for German and European regulated industries, including
    financial services, healthcare, and the public sector. As part of the solution,
    STACKIT will offer customers the option to enable client-side encryption of
    their Google Workspace data - including sensitive and confidential data in
    regulated industries - through its own cloud platform, prohibiting third party
    access, including Google itself. Customers' data will remain resident within the
    European Union (EU), with full redundancy offered by backups hosted solely in
