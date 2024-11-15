Swiss Steel Holding Boosts Efficiency with Strategic Capacity Adjustments
Swiss Steel Group is navigating challenging economic waters by trimming its workforce, a move affecting 800 jobs across Europe. This strategic shift aims to bolster production efficiency and future resilience.
- Swiss Steel Group is reducing its capacities due to weak demand and economic conditions, impacting around 800 full-time positions.
- The adjustments aim to optimize and secure production sites in Switzerland, Germany, and France, aligning with the ongoing SSG 2025 strategy.
- The workforce reduction includes 530 job cuts and a reduction of 270 positions through decreased weekly working hours, particularly at Deutsche Edelstahlwerke in Germany.
- In Switzerland, 130 jobs at the Emmenbrücke plant are planned for reduction, with approximately 80 employees facing termination due to insufficient natural attrition.
- CEO Frank Koch acknowledges the painful nature of these cuts but emphasizes their necessity for organizational transformation and market alignment.
- Swiss Steel Group, headquartered in Lucerne, generated over EUR 3.2 billion in sales in 2023 and employs around 8,800 people, focusing on sustainable steel production.
