Clearvise AG Reveals 2024 Q3 Results & Releases Interim Report
clearvise AG has unveiled its financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, revealing a challenging year with a notable revenue drop. Despite market hurdles, the company remains optimistic about its annual targets.
- clearvise AG confirmed preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2024, reporting a consolidated revenue of EUR 27.5 million, an 18.6% decline from the previous year.
- The decline in revenue is attributed to difficult conditions in the energy market, but the company maintains its annual forecast for 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months was EUR 18.5 million, down 21.5% from the previous year, while operating cash flow increased to EUR 12.7 million.
- Total energy generation was 351.2 GWh, 13.9% lower than the previous year, mainly due to the sale of Finnish wind farms, but PV systems saw a 17.5% production increase.
- clearvise expects electricity production to remain between 440 to 460 GWh under normal weather conditions, with sales forecasted between EUR 35.5 to 37.0 million.
- The company's shares have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are traded on various German stock exchanges and via XETRA.
The price of clearvise at the time of the news was 1,7175EUR and was up +1,18 % compared with the previous day.
+2,65 %
0,00 %
-2,24 %
-7,43 %
-14,88 %
-18,14 %
+67,15 %
ISIN:DE000A1EWXA4WKN:A1EWXA
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte