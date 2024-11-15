Flughafen Wien AG (von NuWays AG): Hold

15.11.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: Flughafen Wien AG

Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Hold

from: 15.11.2024

Target price: EUR 61.00

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Q3 review: strong FCF despite CAPEX cycle



Topic: FWAG released solid Q3 results, in line with our estimates. Moreover, FCF remained upbeat despite the current CAPEX cycle kicked-off at the end of last year, highlighting the company's strong operative cash generation. In detail:



Q3 sales arrived at EUR 304m, +12% yoy (eNuW: EUR 306m; eCons: EUR 305m), particularly on the back of risen passenger numbers (+6% yoy) leading to an increase in airport charges by 11% yoy to EUR 130m (+43% of sales). Moreover, the Retail and Properties segment benefited disproportionately to passenger growth and expanded sales by 13% yoy to EUR 58m (19% of sales), followed also by a 13% increase to EUR 49m in Handling & Security (16% of sales). Elsewhere, the segment Malta also showed a strong passenger growth of 12% yoy which materialized in sales growth of 14% yoy to EUR 43m (14% of sales).

Q3 EBITDA came in 5% higher than last year at EUR 163m (eNuW: EUR 160m; eCons: EUR 165m), however at a slightly lower, but still very comfortable margin of 53.7%, -3.4pp yoy (9M: 46.5% margin, -1.0pp). In particular, the risen personnel expenses (+ 17% yoy to EUR 92m), but also other OPEX of EUR 46m (+43% yoy) contributed to the EBITDA expansion below sales growth.

The key highlight was a strong FCF. It increased by 77% yoy to EUR 99m (eNuW: EUR 42m; 9M: EUR 198m, -12% yoy), despite substantially higher CAPEX of EUR 45m, up 40% yoy (eNuW: EUR 75m). This stems from a superb CFO expansion by 63% yoy to EUR 144m (eNuW: EUR 117m; 9M: EUR 322m, up 13% yoy), which in turn was positively affected by EUR 40m reversals of provisions.

Consequently, net cash expanded by 46% yoy to EUR 435m (eNuW: EUR 390m) and should keep on building into FY'25e. Mind you, the company keeps on storing cash until a final decision on the 3rd runway is reached (eNuW: end of '25 until mid '26).



Moreover, October passenger numbers of 3.8m (+8% yoy) arrived in line with our expectation of 3.8m and show a solid start into Q4.

In sum, FWAG remains fully on track to deliver another record year. We regard the company as a highly stable dividend payer, but on the other hand, the shares seem to be valued accordingly, which is why we reiterate our HOLD recommendation with unchangend PT of EUR 61.00, based on DCF.

