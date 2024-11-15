Technotrans Revises 2025 Forecast Amid Economic Challenges

technotrans SE has adjusted its medium-term forecast for the financial year 2025 due to weak economic forecasts for the German economy.

The new consolidated revenue expectation is between €245 million and €265 million, down from the previous range of €265 million to €285 million.

The expected consolidated EBIT margin is now 7.0% to 9.0%, revised from the previous 9.0% to 12.0%.

The return on capital employed (ROCE) is anticipated to be between 13.0% and 16.0%, previously expected to be above 15%.

The business performance for the first 9 months of 2024 is within the lower end of the company's expectations, with further details to be provided on November 19, 2024.

The announcement was made by technotrans SE's Board of Management and disclosed via EQS News, with contact information provided for Investor Relations.

The next important date, Quarterly Report 1-9/2024, at Technotrans is on 19.11.2024.

The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 14,475EUR and was down -5,24 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,650EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,21 % since publication.





