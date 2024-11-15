Mynaric Lands $11M Bridge Loan, Eyes $9M Production Boost Deal

Mynaric AG has secured an USD 11 million bridge loan from U.S.-based lenders to meet immediate working capital needs.

The new bridge loan is in addition to the USD 95 million originally provided and an initial USD 5.5 million bridge loan from October 2024.

The bridge loan is guaranteed and secured by the company and its subsidiaries, with interest rates based on the Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus a margin.

The maturity date for both the new and initial bridge loans is December 30, 2024, with conditions including an updated liquidity plan from an independent restructuring expert.

Mynaric expects to enter a production increase incentive agreement worth up to USD 9 million with an undisclosed customer, receiving USD 4.3 million within 30 days of execution.

As of November 15, 2024, Mynaric had EUR 3.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and is pursuing additional funding options for ongoing operational needs.

The next important date, Equity Forum, at Mynaric is on 21.11.2024.

The price of Mynaric at the time of the news was 5,0500EUR and was up +1,10 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,4000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +6,93 % since publication.





