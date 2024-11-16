    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DATAGROUP Unveils Bold Strategy to Boost Shareholder Value

    DATAGROUP is set to reshape its future with a strategic share buyback and a spin-off of its digital arm, Almato AG, aiming for sharper market focus and sustained organic growth.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • DATAGROUP plans a share buyback of up to 9.79% of its share capital.
    • The company is reviewing a spin-off of its digitalization subsidiary Almato AG to enable clearer market positioning and focus on organic growth.
    • A 1:1 spin-off and stock market listing of Almato shares is planned, with each DATAGROUP shareholder receiving one Almato share.
    • The dividend for the 2023/2024 financial year will be suspended to support the share buyback and spin-off.
    • DATAGROUP intends to change its listing to the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange, maintaining the current transparency level.
    • The company confirms its financial guidance for FY 2023/2024, with preliminary figures to be published on November 21, 2024.

    The next important date, Publication of the preliminary annual financial figures for 2023/2024., at DATAGROUP is on 21.11.2024.


    ISIN:DE000A0JC8S7WKN:A0JC8S





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
