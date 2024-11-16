DATAGROUP Unveils Bold Strategy to Boost Shareholder Value
DATAGROUP is set to reshape its future with a strategic share buyback and a spin-off of its digital arm, Almato AG, aiming for sharper market focus and sustained organic growth.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- DATAGROUP plans a share buyback of up to 9.79% of its share capital.
- The company is reviewing a spin-off of its digitalization subsidiary Almato AG to enable clearer market positioning and focus on organic growth.
- A 1:1 spin-off and stock market listing of Almato shares is planned, with each DATAGROUP shareholder receiving one Almato share.
- The dividend for the 2023/2024 financial year will be suspended to support the share buyback and spin-off.
- DATAGROUP intends to change its listing to the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange, maintaining the current transparency level.
- The company confirms its financial guidance for FY 2023/2024, with preliminary figures to be published on November 21, 2024.
The next important date, Publication of the preliminary annual financial figures for 2023/2024., at DATAGROUP is on 21.11.2024.
+0,52 %
-3,72 %
-9,86 %
-10,79 %
-29,11 %
-54,56 %
-32,20 %
+303,01 %
+1.010,00 %
ISIN:DE000A0JC8S7WKN:A0JC8S
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte