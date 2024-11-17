Boosting the Local Economy and Creating Jobs

Bogotá will host one of the most anticipated sports events of the year: the Gran Fondo Bogotá x Egan.

BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2024 / On November 17, Bogotá will host one of the most anticipated sports events of the year: the Gran Fondo de Ciclismo de Bogotá. This celebration of cycling will not only showcase the spirit of the sport but will also generate a significant economic and social benefit in the city, boosting local small and medium-sized businesses as well as the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Invitation banner Gran Fondo de Ciclismo de Bogotá.

Supporting the Local Economy

The Gran Fondo de Ciclismo de Bogotá is making a significant contribution, injecting an impressive $3 billion COP (more than €640,000) into the local economy. This investment directly engages 42 Bogotá-based companies providing essential goods and services, many of them small businesses located in the neighborhoods along the race route. This translates into direct economic growth within these communities.

Job Creation

The event is generating 2200 temporary direct jobs and 3050 indirect jobs, spread across sectors such as textiles, marketing, gastronomy, transportation, insurance, healthcare, commerce, and tourism. Cycla, the organization led by Egan Bernal and Camilo Reina, has a dedicated team of 50 full-time staff. On race day, the logistical support team will include 1700 staff members, 30 supervisors and coordinators, and 40 sports massage therapists.

Visitor Influx and Economic Impact

The Gran Fondo de Ciclismo de Bogotá is set to attract approximately 1,750 visitors (15.6% of the total) from outside Bogotá, including 1000 athletes and 750 companions. Of these, 90% will be domestic visitors, while 10% will come from 24 countries from all around the world. These visitors will generate a direct economic impact of $1,07 billion COP (approximately €250,000) across key sectors such as lodging, gastronomy, and transportation. In this context, the partnership with Invest in Bogotá, the city's investment promotion agency, will be essential in helping attract more resources for future events of this magnitude.