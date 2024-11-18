    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DKSH Unveils Bold Growth and M&A Plans at 2024 Capital Markets Day

    DKSH unveils its ambitious mid-term strategy, spotlighting growth, margin enhancement, and dynamic M&A activities. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, the company is set to thrive in 2024.

    • DKSH outlines its mid-term roadmap focusing on growth, margin expansion, and accelerated M&A during its Capital Markets Day in London.
    • The company aims for above GDP net sales growth, at least 10 basis points margin expansion per year, and 90% cash conversion.
    • Each Business Unit has updated strategies: Healthcare aims for higher value segments, Consumer Goods focuses on profitable growth in Asia Pacific, Performance Materials targets specialty chemicals, and Technology seeks to solidify its leadership in Scientific Solutions.
    • DKSH is enhancing its sustainability efforts, including transparency on Scope 3 emissions and a comprehensive carbon removal strategy, with plans to submit emissions reduction targets for validation.
    • CEO Stefan P. Butz emphasizes the company's commitment to growth and margin expansion, reinforcing DKSH's role as a trusted partner for clients and customers.
    • DKSH reaffirms its positive outlook for 2024, positioned to benefit from favorable market trends in Asia Pacific, with net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2023.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at DKSH Holding is on 14.02.2025.


    DKSH Holding

    0,00 %
    +0,28 %
    +3,59 %
    +0,93 %
    +20,60 %
    -0,70 %
    +51,46 %
    +66,84 %
    ISIN:CH0126673539WKN:A1JU9U






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DKSH Unveils Bold Growth and M&A Plans at 2024 Capital Markets Day DKSH unveils its ambitious mid-term strategy, spotlighting growth, margin enhancement, and dynamic M&A activities. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, the company is set to thrive in 2024.