DKSH Unveils Bold Growth and M&A Plans at 2024 Capital Markets Day
DKSH unveils its ambitious mid-term strategy, spotlighting growth, margin enhancement, and dynamic M&A activities. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, the company is set to thrive in 2024.
- DKSH outlines its mid-term roadmap focusing on growth, margin expansion, and accelerated M&A during its Capital Markets Day in London.
- The company aims for above GDP net sales growth, at least 10 basis points margin expansion per year, and 90% cash conversion.
- Each Business Unit has updated strategies: Healthcare aims for higher value segments, Consumer Goods focuses on profitable growth in Asia Pacific, Performance Materials targets specialty chemicals, and Technology seeks to solidify its leadership in Scientific Solutions.
- DKSH is enhancing its sustainability efforts, including transparency on Scope 3 emissions and a comprehensive carbon removal strategy, with plans to submit emissions reduction targets for validation.
- CEO Stefan P. Butz emphasizes the company's commitment to growth and margin expansion, reinforcing DKSH's role as a trusted partner for clients and customers.
- DKSH reaffirms its positive outlook for 2024, positioned to benefit from favorable market trends in Asia Pacific, with net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2023.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at DKSH Holding is on 14.02.2025.
0,00 %
+0,28 %
+3,59 %
+0,93 %
+20,60 %
-0,70 %
+51,46 %
+66,84 %
ISIN:CH0126673539WKN:A1JU9U
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte