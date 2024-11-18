YOC AG Surges: 19% Revenue Growth in 9M/2024
YOC AG has demonstrated impressive financial growth in 2024, with revenue surging by 19% and EBITDA soaring by 83%. The company's strategic advancements, including the expansion into Sweden and the development of its VIS.X technology platform, have been pivotal in driving this success.
- YOC AG reported a 19% revenue growth to 23.5 million EUR for the first nine months of 2024.
- EBITDA increased by 83% to 2.6 million EUR compared to the same period last year.
- Group net income rose to 1.0 million EUR, marking a significant increase from 0.2 million EUR in the previous year.
- The development of the VIS.X technology platform, including the VIS.X Identity Intelligence Solution and AI integration, was a key growth driver.
- YOC AG expanded into Sweden by establishing YOC Sweden AB as part of its internationalization strategy.
- YOC AG aims to establish VIS.X as a high-impact platform across Europe, aligning with its full-year guidance.
