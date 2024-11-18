    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    YOC AG Surges: 19% Revenue Growth in 9M/2024

    YOC AG has demonstrated impressive financial growth in 2024, with revenue surging by 19% and EBITDA soaring by 83%. The company's strategic advancements, including the expansion into Sweden and the development of its VIS.X technology platform, have been pivotal in driving this success.

    • YOC AG reported a 19% revenue growth to 23.5 million EUR for the first nine months of 2024.
    • EBITDA increased by 83% to 2.6 million EUR compared to the same period last year.
    • Group net income rose to 1.0 million EUR, marking a significant increase from 0.2 million EUR in the previous year.
    • The development of the VIS.X technology platform, including the VIS.X Identity Intelligence Solution and AI integration, was a key growth driver.
    • YOC AG expanded into Sweden by establishing YOC Sweden AB as part of its internationalization strategy.
    • YOC AG aims to establish VIS.X as a high-impact platform across Europe, aligning with its full-year guidance.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at YOC is on 18.11.2024.

    The price of YOC at the time of the news was 15,500EUR and was up +2,65 % compared with the previous day.
    25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,94 % since publication.


    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
