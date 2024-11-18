YOC AG Surges: 19% Revenue Growth in 9M/2024

YOC AG reported a 19% revenue growth to 23.5 million EUR for the first nine months of 2024.

EBITDA increased by 83% to 2.6 million EUR compared to the same period last year.

Group net income rose to 1.0 million EUR, marking a significant increase from 0.2 million EUR in the previous year.

The development of the VIS.X technology platform, including the VIS.X Identity Intelligence Solution and AI integration, was a key growth driver.

YOC AG expanded into Sweden by establishing YOC Sweden AB as part of its internationalization strategy.

YOC AG aims to establish VIS.X as a high-impact platform across Europe, aligning with its full-year guidance.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at YOC is on 18.11.2024.

The price of YOC at the time of the news was 15,500EUR and was up +2,65 % compared with the previous day.

25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,94 % since publication.





