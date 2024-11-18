STO Slashes 2024 Revenue & Earnings Forecast: Key Updates Inside!

Sto SE & Co. KGaA has lowered its guidance for turnover and earnings for the fiscal year 2024.

The adjustment is due to a negative market volume development in key product segments and increased competition.

Consolidated earnings for Q3 2024 were significantly below the previous year's figures, with no expected catch-up effects.

The company anticipates a turnover of approximately 1.60 billion EUR for 2024, down from the previous forecast of 1.66 billion EUR.

Expected EBIT for 2024 is revised to between 50 million EUR and 68 million EUR, significantly lower than the previous forecast.

The quarterly financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2024, will be published on November 19, 2024.

The price of STO at the time of the news was 114,10EUR and was down -4,36 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 112,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,84 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.405,80PKT (-0,09 %).





