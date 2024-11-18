STO Slashes 2024 Revenue & Earnings Forecast: Key Updates Inside!
Sto SE & Co. KGaA has revised its 2024 financial outlook, citing market challenges and heightened competition. The company now expects lower turnover and earnings, with Q3 results falling short of last year.
- Sto SE & Co. KGaA has lowered its guidance for turnover and earnings for the fiscal year 2024.
- The adjustment is due to a negative market volume development in key product segments and increased competition.
- Consolidated earnings for Q3 2024 were significantly below the previous year's figures, with no expected catch-up effects.
- The company anticipates a turnover of approximately 1.60 billion EUR for 2024, down from the previous forecast of 1.66 billion EUR.
- Expected EBIT for 2024 is revised to between 50 million EUR and 68 million EUR, significantly lower than the previous forecast.
- The quarterly financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2024, will be published on November 19, 2024.
