Thyssenkrupp Nucera Surges in Sales & Earnings, Projects on Track

thyssenkrupp nucera reported strong sales growth and slightly better-than-expected earnings in Q4 and FY 2023/24.

In Q4, alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) sales doubled, reaching an all-time high, while Chlor-Alkali (CA) sales remained stable compared to the previous year.

Order intake for FY 2023/24 was slightly above the prior year, driven by the AWE project with Stegra in Sweden, despite a decline in CA order intake.

Group sales guidance of €820 million to €900 million was achieved, with AWE sales target of €500 million to €550 million also met.

EBIT was slightly better than expected, but there was a significant year-on-year decline due to planned ramp-up costs and increased R&D expenditures.

Full financial disclosure for Q4/FY 2023/24 is scheduled for publication on December 17, 2024.

The next important date, The translation of "mwb research Virtual Roundtable" to English is "mwb research Virtual Roundtable," as it is already in English. If you need further assistance or context, please let me know!, at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 21.11.2024.

The price of thyssenkrupp nucera at the time of the news was 8,3350EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,3700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.420,56PKT (+0,02 %).





