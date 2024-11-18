aap Implantate AG Boosts EBITDA Guidance - Exciting Growth Ahead!
aap Implantate AG, a Berlin-based medtech firm, has revised its EBITDA outlook, anticipating a positive shift in its trauma sector despite ongoing silver tech investments. Sales targets remain steady.
- aap Implantate AG has raised its EBITDA guidance for the first nine months from EUR -1.6 million to EUR 0.
- The company expects a positive EBITDA in the trauma business despite ongoing investments in silver technology.
- The overall EBITDA guidance has been adjusted from EUR -1.5 million to EUR -2.5 million to a range between EUR -0.5 million and EUR 0.5 million.
- aap Implantate AG confirms its sales guidance of between EUR 11.5 million and EUR 13.0 million.
- The company is a global medical technology firm based in Berlin, Germany, focusing on traumatology products.
- aap Implantate AG employs a hybrid sales strategy in the USA and distributes its products in around 25 countries.
The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 2,0250EUR and was up +1,50 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A3H2101WKN:A3H210
