aap Implantate AG Boosts EBITDA Guidance - Exciting Growth Ahead!

aap Implantate AG has raised its EBITDA guidance for the first nine months from EUR -1.6 million to EUR 0.

The company expects a positive EBITDA in the trauma business despite ongoing investments in silver technology.

The overall EBITDA guidance has been adjusted from EUR -1.5 million to EUR -2.5 million to a range between EUR -0.5 million and EUR 0.5 million.

aap Implantate AG confirms its sales guidance of between EUR 11.5 million and EUR 13.0 million.

The company is a global medical technology firm based in Berlin, Germany, focusing on traumatology products.

aap Implantate AG employs a hybrid sales strategy in the USA and distributes its products in around 25 countries.

The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 2,0250EUR and was up +1,50 % compared with the previous day.





