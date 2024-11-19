Technotrans Stays on Course: 2024 Financial Forecast Updated
Technotrans SE faced a challenging first nine months in 2024, with revenues dipping to €175.5 million. Despite economic hurdles, the Energy Management sector thrived, and strategic changes are on the horizon.
- Consolidated revenue for technotrans SE in the first 9 months of 2024 was €175.5 million, down from €199.3 million the previous year.
- The EBIT margin was 4.3%, compared to 5.1% the previous year, with an EBIT of €7.6 million, including one-off expenses of €1.3 million. Without these expenses, the EBIT margin would have been 5.1%.
- The Energy Management focus market achieved a 27% revenue growth, while other markets like Print, Plastics, Healthcare & Analytics, and Laser saw declines due to macroeconomic conditions.
- Robin Schaede left the Board of Management for personal reasons, with Natascha Sander taking over as interim-CFO.
- The Board of Management confirmed the 2024 forecast at the lower end of the revenue range (€245 million to €270 million) and adjusted the 2025 forecast due to economic conditions.
- The ttSprint efficiency program is nearing completion, having improved the Group's cost structure, and a new market-oriented organizational structure will be launched in the new financial year.
The next important date, Quarterly Report 1-9/2024, at Technotrans is on 19.11.2024.
The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 14,525EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.
27 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,17 % since publication.
+1,04 %
-7,30 %
-8,46 %
-13,86 %
-17,05 %
-49,22 %
-21,93 %
+62,76 %
-47,14 %
ISIN:DE000A0XYGA7WKN:A0XYGA
