Technotrans Stays on Course: 2024 Financial Forecast Updated

Consolidated revenue for technotrans SE in the first 9 months of 2024 was €175.5 million, down from €199.3 million the previous year.

The EBIT margin was 4.3%, compared to 5.1% the previous year, with an EBIT of €7.6 million, including one-off expenses of €1.3 million. Without these expenses, the EBIT margin would have been 5.1%.

The Energy Management focus market achieved a 27% revenue growth, while other markets like Print, Plastics, Healthcare & Analytics, and Laser saw declines due to macroeconomic conditions.

Robin Schaede left the Board of Management for personal reasons, with Natascha Sander taking over as interim-CFO.

The Board of Management confirmed the 2024 forecast at the lower end of the revenue range (€245 million to €270 million) and adjusted the 2025 forecast due to economic conditions.

The ttSprint efficiency program is nearing completion, having improved the Group's cost structure, and a new market-oriented organizational structure will be launched in the new financial year.

The next important date, Quarterly Report 1-9/2024, at Technotrans is on 19.11.2024.

The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 14,525EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.

27 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,17 % since publication.





