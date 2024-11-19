Springer Nature Reports Strong Growth in 2024, Confirms Yearly Outlook
Springer Nature has achieved impressive financial growth in 2024, with notable revenue and profit increases, driven by its thriving Research segment. The company is also making strides in open access publishing and technological innovation.
- Springer Nature reported a 6% increase in revenue and a 9% increase in adjusted operating profit for the first nine months of 2024.
- The growth was primarily driven by the Research segment, with a 7% increase in underlying revenue, especially from the journals portfolio.
- The company reached a milestone of publishing one million articles related to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and aims to publish half of its primary research articles open access in 2024.
- Springer Nature continues to invest in technology and AI solutions, including a new assistant tool for reviewers and Geppetto, a program to identify fake text.
- Financial leverage improved to 2.5x net debt/EBITDA after using IPO proceeds to repay outstanding debt, with free cash flow rising to €72 million.
- The company confirmed its full-year guidance for 2024, expecting revenue between €1.82 billion and €1.85 billion, and adjusted operating profit between €505 million and €520 million.
The price of Springer Nature at the time of the news was 25,45EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.
26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,44EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.
+0,55 %
+4,94 %
+5,99 %
+10,87 %
ISIN:DE000SPG1003WKN:SPG100
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte