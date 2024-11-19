Springer Nature Reports Strong Growth in 2024, Confirms Yearly Outlook

Springer Nature reported a 6% increase in revenue and a 9% increase in adjusted operating profit for the first nine months of 2024.

The growth was primarily driven by the Research segment, with a 7% increase in underlying revenue, especially from the journals portfolio.

The company reached a milestone of publishing one million articles related to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and aims to publish half of its primary research articles open access in 2024.

Springer Nature continues to invest in technology and AI solutions, including a new assistant tool for reviewers and Geppetto, a program to identify fake text.

Financial leverage improved to 2.5x net debt/EBITDA after using IPO proceeds to repay outstanding debt, with free cash flow rising to €72 million.

The company confirmed its full-year guidance for 2024, expecting revenue between €1.82 billion and €1.85 billion, and adjusted operating profit between €505 million and €520 million.

The price of Springer Nature at the time of the news was 25,45EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.

26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,44EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.





