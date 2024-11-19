    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Strong H1 Sales Surge, Boost from New Platform Launches Anticipated

    Sonova's robust first-half performance, marked by a 5.9% sales increase, sets the stage for promising profitability, fueled by innovative AI platforms and strategic cost measures.

    Foto: ENNIO LEANZA - picture alliance/KEYSTONE
    • Sonova reported a solid sales growth of 5.9% in local currencies for the first half of the 2024/25 financial year, with sales reaching CHF 1,833.2 million.
    • The company expects significant profitability growth in the second half due to higher average selling prices, lower launch costs, and targeted cost initiatives.
    • The launch of the Phonak Infinio and Phonak Sphere Infinio platforms, which utilize real-time AI for speech enhancement, received positive customer feedback, indicating potential for substantial sales growth.
    • Sales growth was observed across all regions, with notable increases in the Americas and Asia Pacific, despite weaker-than-expected market conditions in Europe.
    • The Cochlear Implants segment experienced strong growth, with sales increasing by 12.5% in local currencies, driven by strong system sales and market share gains.
    • Sonova maintains its outlook for the full year, expecting consolidated sales growth of 6-9% and an adjusted EBITA increase of 7-11% at constant exchange rates.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Sonova Holding is on 19.11.2024.


    Sonova Holding

    +0,30 %
    -2,80 %
    -1,79 %
    +10,53 %
    +40,18 %
    -2,93 %
    +56,36 %
    +177,06 %
    +269,25 %
    ISIN:CH0012549785WKN:893484





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
