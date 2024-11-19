Strong H1 Sales Surge, Boost from New Platform Launches Anticipated
Sonova's robust first-half performance, marked by a 5.9% sales increase, sets the stage for promising profitability, fueled by innovative AI platforms and strategic cost measures.
- Sonova reported a solid sales growth of 5.9% in local currencies for the first half of the 2024/25 financial year, with sales reaching CHF 1,833.2 million.
- The company expects significant profitability growth in the second half due to higher average selling prices, lower launch costs, and targeted cost initiatives.
- The launch of the Phonak Infinio and Phonak Sphere Infinio platforms, which utilize real-time AI for speech enhancement, received positive customer feedback, indicating potential for substantial sales growth.
- Sales growth was observed across all regions, with notable increases in the Americas and Asia Pacific, despite weaker-than-expected market conditions in Europe.
- The Cochlear Implants segment experienced strong growth, with sales increasing by 12.5% in local currencies, driven by strong system sales and market share gains.
- Sonova maintains its outlook for the full year, expecting consolidated sales growth of 6-9% and an adjusted EBITA increase of 7-11% at constant exchange rates.
