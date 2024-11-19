SFC Energy: Strong Sales & Profit Surge After 9 Months

SFC Energy AG reported a 19.5% increase in group sales to EUR 105,190 thousand for the first nine months of 2024, with significant growth in profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 52.8% to EUR 18,230 thousand, and the adjusted EBIT increased by 81.3% to EUR 13,704 thousand.

The company expanded its international presence with a new site in the US, a subsidiary in Denmark, and increased production capacities in Germany, Romania, and India.

Order intake was significantly higher than the previous year, reaching EUR 98,772 thousand, while the order backlog decreased to EUR 75,443 thousand as of September 30, 2024.

The Clean Energy segment saw a 24.6% increase in sales, driven by high demand for industrial fuel cells and expanded project business, contributing to a gross profit margin increase to 41.8%.

SFC Energy AG forecasts sales growth of 20.0% to 22.6% for 2024, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be between EUR 20,000 thousand and EUR 21,500 thousand, and adjusted EBIT forecasted to be between EUR 13,800 thousand and EUR 15,100 thousand.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SFC Energy is on 19.11.2024.

The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 18,500EUR and was up +1,65 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,70 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.404,82PKT (-0,10 %).





