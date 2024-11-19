M1 Kliniken AG Boosts EBIT by 71% in 2024, Confirms Targets
M1 Kliniken AG has seen a remarkable surge in its financial performance, with a 71% rise in operating profit and a significant boost in its Beauty segment, setting ambitious global expansion goals.
- M1 Kliniken AG increased operating profit (EBIT) by 71% in the first nine months of 2024.
- Group sales rose by 8.7% to EUR 257.22 million, and EBIT increased by 70.7% to EUR 22.09 million.
- The Beauty segment was a key growth driver, with sales up 33.5% to EUR 71.02 million and EBIT up 30.4% to EUR 16.26 million.
- M1 Kliniken AG confirmed its medium-term target to become the world's leading private provider of beauty treatments.
- The company plans to expand its medical centers to between 150 and 200 by the end of 2029, aiming for annual revenue of EUR 200-300 million with an EBIT margin of at least 20%.
- M1 Kliniken AG is exploring strategic options, including potential investments or takeovers in the Beauty segment, with ongoing talks with private equity firms.
The price of M1 Kliniken at the time of the news was 17,525EUR and was up +4,32 % compared with the previous day.
+4,17 %
+7,36 %
+5,11 %
+19,45 %
+93,58 %
+129,06 %
+24,56 %
+250,07 %
ISIN:DE000A0STSQ8WKN:A0STSQ
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte