Photon Energy: 7.9% Revenue Growth & 2x EBITDA Amid 2024 Challenges
Photon Energy Group has shown impressive growth in 2024, with a notable rise in revenues and a significant boost in EBITDA, despite revising its financial outlook due to market challenges.
- Photon Energy Group reported a 7.9% increase in consolidated revenues for the first nine months of 2024, amounting to EUR 64.141 million.
- The company's EBITDA more than doubled year-over-year, reaching EUR 9.857 million in 9M 2024, compared to EUR 4.750 million in 9M 2023.
- Photon Energy Group revised its EBITDA expectations for 2024 to approximately EUR 10 million, down from the earlier forecast of EUR 16-18 million, due to regulatory changes and market conditions.
- The company achieved strong electricity generation of 142.1 GWh year-to-date, a 23.2% increase year-over-year, driven by capacity expansion.
- Photon Energy Group commissioned 8.2 MWp of new assets in Romania in Q3 2024 and is constructing additional projects in Hungary, while also selling solar power plants in Australia.
- The company became the first energy aggregator listed by the Energy Regulatory Office in Poland, with aggregation services set to begin in December 2024.
