    17 Aufrufe 17 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    STO Shares Alert: 6.6% Revenue Drop to €1.24B in First 9 Months of 2024

    Sto Group faced a challenging 2024, with a 6.6% drop in turnover and significant earnings decline, driven by tough market conditions and geopolitical uncertainties.

    STO Shares Alert: 6.6% Revenue Drop to €1.24B in First 9 Months of 2024
    Foto: Patrick Seeger - dpa
    • Sto Group's turnover decreased by 6.6% to EUR 1,237.4 million in the first nine months of 2024.
    • The decline in turnover was 9.7% in Germany and 4.4% outside of Germany.
    • Consolidated earnings fell significantly below the previous year's level, with a reduction in the number of employees by 116 to 5,787.
    • The forecast for 2024 has been adjusted downwards, expecting consolidated turnover of approximately EUR 1.60 billion and EBIT between EUR 50 million and EUR 68 million.
    • The construction industry faced challenges due to high costs, poor financing conditions, and geopolitical uncertainties, impacting market volume and competition.
    • Sto's investments in property, plant, and equipment totaled EUR 23.0 million, focusing on modernization and increased production capacity.

    The price of STO at the time of the news was 114,00EUR and was up +1,15 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.330,63PKT (-0,55 %).


    STO

    +1,42 %
    -4,19 %
    -6,84 %
    -4,83 %
    -15,13 %
    -49,04 %
    +5,34 %
    -6,69 %
    +5.634,34 %
    ISIN:DE0007274136WKN:727413





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    STO Shares Alert: 6.6% Revenue Drop to €1.24B in First 9 Months of 2024 Sto Group faced a challenging 2024, with a 6.6% drop in turnover and significant earnings decline, driven by tough market conditions and geopolitical uncertainties.