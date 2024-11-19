STO Shares Alert: 6.6% Revenue Drop to €1.24B in First 9 Months of 2024
Sto Group faced a challenging 2024, with a 6.6% drop in turnover and significant earnings decline, driven by tough market conditions and geopolitical uncertainties.
Foto: Patrick Seeger - dpa
- Sto Group's turnover decreased by 6.6% to EUR 1,237.4 million in the first nine months of 2024.
- The decline in turnover was 9.7% in Germany and 4.4% outside of Germany.
- Consolidated earnings fell significantly below the previous year's level, with a reduction in the number of employees by 116 to 5,787.
- The forecast for 2024 has been adjusted downwards, expecting consolidated turnover of approximately EUR 1.60 billion and EBIT between EUR 50 million and EUR 68 million.
- The construction industry faced challenges due to high costs, poor financing conditions, and geopolitical uncertainties, impacting market volume and competition.
- Sto's investments in property, plant, and equipment totaled EUR 23.0 million, focusing on modernization and increased production capacity.
The price of STO at the time of the news was 114,00EUR and was up +1,15 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.330,63PKT (-0,55 %).
ISIN:DE0007274136WKN:727413
