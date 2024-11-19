SGL Carbon: Andreas Klein Named CEO, Board Expands to Three Members

Andreas Klein has been appointed as the new CEO of SGL Carbon SE, effective January 1, 2025, for a term of three years.

The Supervisory Board has expanded the Board of Management to three members, including the appointment of Dr. Stephan Bühler for a two-year term starting January 1, 2025.

Thomas Dippold's contract as CFO has been extended for an additional five years.

Dr. Torsten Derr's management contract will be terminated early, effective December 31, 2024, as he will not extend his contract that expires in May 2025.

Andreas Klein, previously Head of Graphite Solutions, will continue to lead that division while serving as CEO, ensuring closer alignment with SGL Carbon's operations.

SGL Carbon SE generated approximately 1.1 billion euros in sales in 2023 and employs around 4,800 people across 29 locations globally.

The next important date, The translation of the text to English is: "Annual results 2024, Annual report 2024, Investor Relations conference call.", at SGL Carbon is on 20.03.2025.

The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 4,3025EUR and was down -3,15 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.234,46PKT (-1,27 %).





