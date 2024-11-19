IBU-tec Advanced Materials Cuts 2024 Forecast Amid Chemical Sector Slump
Facing economic headwinds, IBU-tec advanced materials AG has adjusted its 2024 outlook, citing challenges in the chemical sector. A strategic overhaul at BNT Chemicals aims to boost future profitability.
- IBU-tec advanced materials AG has lowered its 2024 forecast due to weak economic activity in the chemical sector.
- BNT Chemicals, a subsidiary, is expected to report an EBITDA of approximately EUR -2.0 million, significantly below plan.
- Group revenues for 2024 are projected to be EUR 50.0 - 52.0 million, only slightly above the previous year's figure, with EBITDA expected to be EUR 0.7 - 1.0 million.
- A strategic restructuring has been initiated at BNT to improve profitability, including a review of its product portfolio and cost structure.
- IBU-tec's growth in the Battery Materials sector remains strong, with new orders from a global automotive group.
- The Management Board is revising plans for 2025 and beyond, anticipating recovery from the current challenges by next year.
The price of IBU-tec advanced materials at the time of the news was 7,2500EUR and was down -13,59 % compared with the
previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,0600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,62 % since publication.
-15,27 %
-25,58 %
-36,32 %
-12,56 %
-67,87 %
-82,64 %
-56,44 %
-59,66 %
ISIN:DE000A0XYHT5WKN:A0XYHT
