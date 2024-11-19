Highlight Communications Group Unveils 9-Month Results

Consolidated sales for the first nine months of 2024 were CHF 258.4 million, down from CHF 285.6 million the previous year.

EBIT for the same period was CHF -7.6 million, compared to CHF -3.0 million the previous year.

The equity ratio as of September 30, 2024, was 26.2%, slightly down from 26.8% on December 31, 2023.

The decrease in revenue is attributed to production-related factors in the Film segment.

Equity increased by 7.3% from CHF 160.4 million to CHF 172.2 million.

The quarterly statement as of September 30, 2024, is available for download on the company's website.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Highlight Communications is on 19.11.2024.

The price of Highlight Communications at the time of the news was 1,0000EUR and was down -9,09 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,9950EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,50 % since publication.





