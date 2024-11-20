Transform Your Business: Shape Your Path to Unstoppable Growth
dormakaba is shifting gears from "Shape" to "Growth," aiming for CHF 40 million in savings by 2027/28. With a focus on performance, simplicity, and innovation, the company targets sustainable expansion.
- dormakaba is transitioning its strategy from "Shape" to "Growth," focusing on execution and transformation programs.
- The company aims to achieve cost savings of CHF 40 million by 2027/28 through commercial transformation and complexity reduction in its product offerings.
- dormakaba plans to grow its North American market at a rate of GDP plus 2% per annum over the next three years.
- The strategy includes three value drivers: Elevate Performance, Reduce Complexity, and Innovate & Grow, with a strong emphasis on sustainability.
- The company reiterates its mid-term targets of 3-5% annual organic sales growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16-18% by 2025/26.
- dormakaba operates in a resilient industrial goods sector, leveraging megatrends and a holistic global portfolio to meet evolving customer needs.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at dormakaba Holding is on 03.03.2025.
